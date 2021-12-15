Cold wave continues to hit Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest temperature of three degrees Celsius for Tuesday. Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Sangaria (Hanumangarh) recorded the night temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the MeT department. The minimum temperature in Nagaur was 5.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 6.3 degrees in Jaisalmer, 6.5 degrees in Bikaner, 6.7 degrees in Churu, 6.9 degrees in Ganganagar. Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius. The weather conditions will remain the same in the next 24 hours, the MeT department said.

