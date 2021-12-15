Left Menu

Ten dead, search underway for dozens missing as boat capsizes off Malaysia

Ten bodies have been found and 29 people were missing on Wednesday after a boat carrying suspected illegal migrants capsized off Malaysia in bad weather, maritime authorities said. There were 21 people reported safe among the estimated 60 aboard the boat, which capsized off southern Johor state around 4:30 a.m.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-12-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 12:29 IST
Ten dead, search underway for dozens missing as boat capsizes off Malaysia
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Ten bodies have been found and 29 people were missing on Wednesday after a boat carrying suspected illegal migrants capsized off Malaysia in bad weather, maritime authorities said. There were 21 people reported safe among the estimated 60 aboard the boat, which capsized off southern Johor state around 4:30 a.m. (2030 GMT)

The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said a search and rescue operations had been launched for those missing. Authorities did not provide further details about the origin or nationality of the migrants, or their intended destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021