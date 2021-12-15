Site for construction of airport in Mandi not finalised: HP minister

The site for construction of airport in Mandi district has not yet been finalised, Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said here on Wednesday.

The exact details of families to be displaced/affected, identification of alternative land/ price compensation could be worked out once the process of acquisition of land and work of social impact assessment study is completed for the purpose, he added.

The minister was replying to a query by CPM MLA Rakesh Singha on the last day of the Winter Session at Tapovan in Dharamshala.

''The site for construction of the airport at Mandi has not been finalised as yet, and no process for acquisition of private land has been started,'' Thakur said.

Hence, the question of displacement of families does not arise at this stage, he said.

The minister also informed the House that the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 in Chapter-III, Section 10(2) has a provision for acquisition of multi crop land in exceptional circumstances for any public purpose.

However, provisions of this section shall not apply in case of projects that are linear in nature, he added.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Himachal Pradesh government and Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of a Greenfield airport at Nagchala, near Mandi on January 15, 2020.

