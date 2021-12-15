Cold wave grips Odisha, Daringbadi at 7.5 degC

Cold wave conditions gripped Odisha on Wednesday with the mercury dropping below 15 degrees Celsius in several places and Daringbadi recording the lowest temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The temperature of Daringbadi in Kandhamal district was followed by Phulbani (10), Jharsuguda (10.8), Keonjhar (11.2), Titilagarh (11.3), Sundargarh (12), Sonepur (12.4), and Bhawanipata (12.9), they said.

Hirakud recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Balangir (13.6), Chandbali (13.6), Koraput (13.8), and Baripada, Sambalpur, and Talcher at 14 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 14.5 degrees Celsius.

The dry spell will prevail across the state and the minimum temperature is unlikely to see a major change over the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it will gradually fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius across the state, the weather office said.

The cold wave conditions will intensify as dry and chilly winds from north and northwest India enter the state, it added.

Owing to the widespread presence of water vapour in the upper reaches of the atmosphere, the temperature during daytime in most parts of the state is also expected to be below the normal with daytime fog, the weather office said.

