Left Menu

24 rhino poached since beginning of Dec: Statistics

According to this month’s statistics, provinces that have reported carcasses include KwaZulu-Natal with six, Western Cape with four, Mpumalanga with seven and the Kruger National Park with seven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:36 IST
24 rhino poached since beginning of Dec: Statistics
The department will in early 2022 provide an update on the total number of rhino killed this year for their horn. Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has condemned the continued poaching of rhino, as this month's statistics show that 24 rhino were poached since the beginning of December.

According to this month's statistics, provinces that have reported carcasses include KwaZulu-Natal with six, Western Cape with four, Mpumalanga with seven and the Kruger National Park with seven.

"In the first 14 days of December, nine alleged poachers were arrested. The department commends the work being done by rangers and security officials over the festive period to stem the killing of rhino," the department said on Tuesday.

The department will in early 2022 provide an update on the total number of rhino killed this year for their horn.

"Members of the public are encouraged to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of poachers by calling 10111 or the environmental crime hotline on 0800 205 005," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021