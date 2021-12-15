Left Menu

4 road projects worth over Rs 500 cr sanctioned in MP under central scheme: Minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union government has approved four road projects worth Rs 514.68 crore for Gwalior region in Madhya Pradesh under the Central Road Fund scheme, state minister Tulsiram Silavat said on Wednesday. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had written a letter to his cabinet colleague and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, highlighting the pathetic condition of roads in the region and the need for their construction in public interest, Silavat told PTI.

''Due to sustained efforts of Scindia, four road projects worth Rs 514.68 crore have been sanctioned by Union minister Gadkari under the Central Road Fund scheme," said the state water resources minister, who is also in-charge of Gwalior district.

The projects include a four-lane elevated road on Swarnarekha nalla in Gwalior, from the Institute of Information Technology and Management (IITM) to Maharani Laxmibai statue, having an estimated cost of Rs 406.35 crore, he said.

The other road projects approved for the Gwalior region are - Chinaur-Karhiya road and Karhiya-Bhitarwar road with an estimated cost of Rs 74.81 crore, Chitoli to Ranighati road to be built at a cost of Rs 28.53 crore and Dabra Pichore road project worth Rs 4.99 crore, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvdi said.

The Centre has also approved the much-needed elevated corridor at Bairagarh in Bhopal with an estimated cost of Rs 233 crore, Chaturvedi said.

