Left Menu

End of eruption? Spanish volcano calm for second day

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma was silent for a second day on Wednesday, raising hopes of an end to the three-month eruption, although experts remained cautious. Seismic activity all but stopped late on Monday, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said.

Reuters | La Palma | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:37 IST
End of eruption? Spanish volcano calm for second day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma was silent for a second day on Wednesday, raising hopes of an end to the three-month eruption, although experts remained cautious.

Seismic activity all but stopped late on Monday, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said. It is the longest period without tremors since the eruption began on Sept. 19. "We can see now that the seismicity is very weak, the deformation is zero, the tremor is zero," Ruben Lopez, a geologist with the Spanish geographical institute, said.

"Now, with these parameters, we can see the volcano had stopped, and maybe we could start to see the end of the La Palma volcanic eruption." Emissions of sulphur dioxide, which had forced a lockdown of a third of the island's population before the volcano went silent, were "extremely low" on Tuesday, Involcan said.

Still, experts from the eruption response committee do not rule out a resumption of volcanic activity. The eruption, which sent rivers of molten lava down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja for weeks and expanded the size of the island by more than 48 hectares, is the longest on La Palma, according to records dating back to the 16th century.

Thousands of people have been evacuated, at least 2,910 buildings have been destroyed and the island's main livelihood, banana plantations, have been devastated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021