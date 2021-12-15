Left Menu

Eco Retreat fest begins in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:50 IST
Eco Retreat fest begins in Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated on Wednesday the third edition of a glamping event across seven exotic locations in Odisha.

Patnaik described the 'Eco Retreat 2021' as the ''foremost luxury camping festival of eastern India'', adding that it would go a long way in encouraging tourists to explore beautiful destinations set deep in the hinterlands of the state.

Glamping is a portmanteau of the words glamorous and camping. It is different from the traditional camping as it is more comfortable with luxurious accommodation and amenities.

In a virtual address, the chief minister said the event was an ideal gateway to enjoy the much-needed leisure to conclude the year.

He added that two more locations were added this year, riding on the popularity of the model with “enthusiastic response received by each of the previous editions across five diverse locales”.

The new places are Pati-Sonapur in Ganjam, Putsil-Deomali Base in Koraput District.

The other five destinations are Konark in Puri district, Satkosia in Angul district, Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara, Daringbadi in Kandhamal district and Hirakud in Sambalpur.

“The facilities and services at the eco retreats are in complete compliance of Covid-safety norms,” Patnaik added.

