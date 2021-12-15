Left Menu

Karnataka Municipal Corporation Amendment bill introduced to spur industrial activities

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:53 IST
Karnataka Municipal Corporation Amendment bill introduced to spur industrial activities
  • Country:
  • India

The State Government on Wednesday introduced the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Amendment Bill in the Assembly with an aim to encouraging establishment of industries in the State.

The bill known as The Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 intended to give effect to the proposal made in the budget speech of 2021-22, the statement of objects and reasons read.

It further said that the bill is meant to specify separate rate of property tax to be levied for industrial buildings in municipal corporations and other urban local bodies, to encourage the establishment of industries in the State.

With this amendment, the property tax demand will be slightly reduced, which shall be compensated by generation of more employment opportunities and spurt in economic growth leading to increased income, thereby leading to higher property tax demand, the Financial Memorandum of the bill said.

Along with it, The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Karnataka Certain Inams Abolitoin And Certain Other Law (Amendment Bill), 2021 were introduced in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021