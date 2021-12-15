23 road projects worth over Rs 1,814 cr sanctioned in MP under central scheme: CM

The Union government has approved 23 road projects worth Rs 1814.9 crore having a combined total length of over 600 km for Madhya Pradesh under the Central Road Fund scheme, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The sanctioned road projects include four road projects of Gwalior and the much-needed elevated corridor over Bairagarh in Bhopal to ease the congestion on the busy Bhopal-Indore Road.

Chouhan thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning Rs 1814.9 crore for the 23 road projects, a public relation department official said.

State PWD minister Gopal Bhargava informed that Chouhan had submitted a proposal amounting to Rs 4,080 crore under central road fund on September 16.

Under this fund, the entire amount for the road construction is given by the Centre while the cost of land acquisition, shifting of electric poles and other properties is borne by the state, Bhargava said.

The sanctioned amount of Rs 1814.9 crore is three times more than the funds earlier provided under the scheme, Chouhan said.

Earlier in the day the minister for water resources and in-charge of Gwalior, Tulsiram Silavat told PTI that the Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had also written a letter to his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari highlighting the pathetic condition of roads in the Gwalior region and the need for their construction in public interest.

"Due to sustained efforts of Scindia, four road projects worth Rs 514.68 crore have been sanctioned by Union minister Gadkari under the Central Road Fund scheme for the four road projects in Gwalior region including a four-lane elevated road on Swarnarekha nalla in Gwalior, from the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM) to Maharani Laxmibai statue, having an estimated cost of Rs 406.35 crore,'' he said.

