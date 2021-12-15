Left Menu

Development work of 23 projects in Madhya Pradesh approved under CRIF: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
(Eds: With more info ) New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Development work of 23 projects of 600.13 km length under Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF)scheme for 2021-22 in Madhya Pradesh has been approved with a budget outlay of Rs 1,814.90 crore, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said construction of two lanes from UP-Bihar border to Chandauli section of NH-219 in Uttar Pradesh on engineering, procurement and construction(EPC) mode has been approved with a budget outlay of Rs 128.31 crore.

The minister also said rehabilitation and upgradation from 2 lane to 2/4 lane of Mulakalacheruvu to Madanapalle section of NH-42 on EPC mode in Andhra Pradesh has been given the nod with a proposed budget of Rs 480.10 crore.

Gadkari said the road ministry has received a revised list of 50 tourist destinations across Himachal Pradesh for setting up of wayside amenities and prominent signages.

A scheme on 6 out of 50 tourist places is under preparation, he added.

