Delhi's air quality remains poor, likely to improve from Friday

The air quality in the national capital remained very poor on Wednesday but is predicted to improve from Friday due to a likely increase in the wind speed. A significant improvement is likely from Friday due to favourable wind speed.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The air quality in the national capital remained very poor on Wednesday but is predicted to improve from Friday due to a likely increase in the wind speed. The city's 24-hour average air quality index read 363 at 4 pm, down from 367 on Tuesday.

Neighbouring Faridabad (334), Ghaziabad (290), Greater Noida (300), Gurgaon (341) and Noida (309) recorded their air quality in the ''poor to very poor'' range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR said shallow foggy condition is likely to keep AQI ''poor'' for next two days. A significant improvement is likely from Friday due to favourable wind speed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

