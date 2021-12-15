Left Menu

Use, sale of Chinese manjha banned in Mandsaur district of MP for next two months

The administration of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday ordered a ban on the production, sale and use of Chinese manjha, thread made of nylon or synthetic material for flying kites during the festivities of Makar Sankranti, terming it as dangerous to human life, birds, animals and harmful to environment.This ban will be effective in the district, some 340-kms from the state capital, for the next two months or till further order, the official said.

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:40 IST
Use, sale of Chinese manjha banned in Mandsaur district of MP for next two months
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The administration of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday ordered a ban on the production, sale and use of Chinese manjha, thread made of nylon or synthetic material for flying kites during the festivities of Makar Sankranti, terming it as dangerous to human life, birds, animals and harmful to environment.

This ban will be effective in the district, some 340-kms from the state capital, for the next two months or till further order, the official said. People, especially children and youths, engage in kite-flying during the Makar Sankranti festival on January 14, the order issued by the district collector Gautam Singh said. But it is necessary to ban the use of thread made of synthetic material or Chinese manjha as it is harmful for the environment and creates danger to the humans, birds and animals.

So, the manufacturing, storage, sale and use of Chinese manjha or synthetic thread is being banned under section 144 of CrPC and its violation may attract action under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021