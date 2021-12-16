Two children dead after wind lifts jumping castle into air at Australia school

Two children have died and several students were critically injured after falling from a height of 10 m (33 feet) when strong winds lifted a jumping castle into the air at a primary school in Australia's Tasmania state, police said on Thursday. Emergency services, including several helicopters, responded to the incident at around 10 a.m. on Thursday (2300 GMT on Wednesday) at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, the island state's third-most populous town, authorities said.

No further details could be released due to privacy reasons, police said. Australian media said the school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year. Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the incident as "shattering and heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart," Morrison told reporters.

