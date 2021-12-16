Odd News Roundup: Priest and geologist use volcanic ash for La Palma nativity scene; Java mouse-deer measuring just 10 cm born in Poland

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Priest and geologist use volcanic ash for La Palma nativity scene Volcanic ash and lumps of lava blasted out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma have become part of Christmas nativity scene in a nearby church.

Java mouse-deer Image Credit: Wikipedia

Priest and geologist use volcanic ash for La Palma nativity scene

Volcanic ash and lumps of lava blasted out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma have become part of the Christmas nativity scene in a nearby church. Domingo Guerra, the priest at Tajuya church, and Ruben Lopez, a geologist with the Spanish geographical institute, wanted to use volcanic debris for the nativity to mark the near three-month-long eruption that has caused havoc for local residents.

Java mouse-deer measuring just 10 cm born in Poland

A baby Java mouse-deer has been born at Warsaw Zoo, leaving staff delighted to hear the patter of extremely tiny hooves. The new arrival, who was born on Dec. 2, is only around 10 centimeters tall, and its gender is not yet known, the zoo said.

