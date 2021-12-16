Fire breaks out in perfume factory in Palghar; no casualty

A fire broke out in a factory manufacturing perfume and plastic goods in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, an official said.

No casualty was reported so far, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said, adding that loud sounds, possibly of drums exploding at the site, could be heard. The fire erupted around 10.30 am in the unit located at Kaman in Vasai township and spread in the entire premises, he said.

Two fire engines of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the official said. ''No one is injured, as per the latest reports,'' he said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)