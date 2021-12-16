Private sector invests Rs 15,164.25 cr in road construction till Nov this fiscal

Private sector investment in road construction till November this financial year stood at Rs 15,164.25 crore, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said private sector investment in road construction in 2020-21 and 2019-20 was Rs 12,475.53 crore and Rs 21,925.98 crore, respectively.

Gadkari said the review of Model Concession Agreement (MCA) documents of various modes of road construction under PPP (public-private partnership) is a continuous exercise, and changes are made to address the concerns of the stakeholders, as and when required.

The minister also informed that a total length of 6,722.31 km has been completed out of 7,245.07 km of National Highway projects under build-operate-transfer (BOT-annuity) and build-operate-transfer (BOT-Toll) mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)