Private sector invests Rs 15,164.25 cr in road construction till Nov this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:30 IST
  • India

Private sector investment in road construction till November this financial year stood at Rs 15,164.25 crore, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said private sector investment in road construction in 2020-21 and 2019-20 was Rs 12,475.53 crore and Rs 21,925.98 crore, respectively.

Gadkari said the review of Model Concession Agreement (MCA) documents of various modes of road construction under PPP (public-private partnership) is a continuous exercise, and changes are made to address the concerns of the stakeholders, as and when required.

The minister also informed that a total length of 6,722.31 km has been completed out of 7,245.07 km of National Highway projects under build-operate-transfer (BOT-annuity) and build-operate-transfer (BOT-Toll) mode.

