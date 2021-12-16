Fire breaks out in perfume factory in Palghar; shanties, godowns gutted

A fire broke out in a factory manufacturing perfume and plastic goods in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, gutting around 20 shanties and a number of godowns located nearby, an official said.

No casualty was reported, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said, adding that loud sounds, possibly of drums exploding at the site, could be heard.

The fire erupted around 10.30 am in the unit located at Kaman in Vasai township and spread quickly to nearby shanties and warehouses, he said.

The blaze gutted 15 to 20 shanties, set up illegally in the area, and 10 to 15 godowns where different materials were stored, the official said. Two fire engines of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 1.30 pm, he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

