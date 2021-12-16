Left Menu

Commodity trading: Sebi comes out with cut-off time framework for risk parameter file generation

The regulator, in November 2019, had mandated that the cut-off time for the purpose of determining minimum threshold of margins to be collected by members from their clients will be 5 pm for commodity derivative contracts that are traded beyond banking hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:13 IST
Commodity trading: Sebi comes out with cut-off time framework for risk parameter file generation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with a framework pertaining to cut-off time for generation of last risk parameter file used for collecting margins from commodities traders. Also, the regulator modified the framework prescribed for enabling verification of upfront collection of margins from clients in commodity derivatives segment. The new framework will be effective from January 15, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. The regulator, in November 2019, had mandated that the cut-off time for the purpose of determining minimum threshold of margins to be collected by members from their clients will be 5 pm for commodity derivative contracts that are traded beyond banking hours. This was done due to the limitations with availability of banking channels beyond 5 pm. As both banking facilities -- RTGS and NEFT -- are functional round-the-clock on all days now, Sebi said its circular issued in November 2019 ''stands withdrawn''. ''Consequently, the risk parameter files currently used by the clearing corporations for collecting margins from the members shall also be used for generating margin obligations from the clients throughout the trading hours in the commodity derivatives segment,'' Sebi said. With regard to framework for enabling verification of upfront collection of margins from clients, Sebi said for commodity derivatives segment, clearing corporations will send an additional minimum two snapshots for commodity derivative contracts which are traded till 9 pm, and additional minimum three snapshots for the commodity derivatives contracts which are traded till 11:30/11:55 pm. End of the day margins will be determined as per the relevant risk parameter files, it added. Although trading in commodity derivatives is happening till midnight, Sebi had earlier prescribed that risk parameter file of 5 PM will applicable on end of day portfolio for margin collection from clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021