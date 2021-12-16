Left Menu

First group of migrants from Cyprus relocated under Pope pledge

A first group of migrants left Cyprus on Thursday as part of an initiative by Pope Francis to assist in their relocation, the government said.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:57 IST
First group of migrants from Cyprus relocated under Pope pledge
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

A first group of migrants left Cyprus on Thursday as part of an initiative by Pope Francis to assist in their relocation, the government said. Pope Francis visited Cyprus in early December. He pledged to arrange the transfer of 50 migrants to Italy, Cyprus's interior ministry said at the time.

Twelve migrants left Cyprus early Thursday, the ministry said. "We would like to warmly thank Pope Francis and the Holy See for this symbolic gesture and anticipate it will be a step towards substantive solidarity by other (EU) member states towards the Republic of Cyprus," it said.

Ethnically-divided Cyprus has struggled to manage an influx of migrants and refugees in the past two years. Many asylum seekers access the southern government-controlled areas through the "Green Line" splitting the island after previously arriving in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in its north.

Cyprus, which is the closest European Union member state to the Middle East, says arrivals so far this year are up 38% compared with the whole of 2020. Pope Francis, whose defence of refugees and migrants is defining his papacy, also visited Greece and the island of Lesbos earlier this month.

During a previous visit in 2016, Pope Francis left Lesbos, then at the frontline of Europe's migration crisis, taking 12 Syrian refugees with him. (Writing By Michele Kambas, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021