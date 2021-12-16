Left Menu

Giriraj Singh launches portal to collect data for ranking states, UTs on land acquisition

There is also a provision for negative marking for delayed implementation. It will also help speed up projects and motivate officials who are doing good work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:16 IST
Giriraj Singh launches portal to collect data for ranking states, UTs on land acquisition
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched a portal to collect data for ranking states and union territories on land acquisition.

Launching the Management Information System (MIS), Singh called it a ''Vikas Portal'' and said it will show not only data and figures but also the speed of development in the country.

Expressing concern over the delayed implementation of various projects, the minister said any delay in the completion of projects increases the cost and hampers the speed of development.

According to a ministry statement, the Department of Land Resources has developed the MIS portal to capture information on various parameters of land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, required for ranking of states and UTs.

In the first phase, land acquisition undertaken from January 2014 onwards will be covered for ranking purposes and this will be a continuous process. There is also a provision for negative marking for delayed implementation. The top three states and top three districts will be awarded, Singh said.

The minister said the ranking will make it easier for states to monitor the progress of development projects. It will also help speed up projects and motivate officials who are doing good work.

