PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:04 IST
Mercury likely to drop in Delhi over next 2-3 days: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office predicted shallow fog in the next few days.

The city witnessed another cold morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was 53 per cent at 5.30 pm.

It said the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two-three days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of Friday are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the ''very poor'' category with the air quality index (AQI) clocking the value of 368 at 4 pm on Thursday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

