Left Menu

Need space in sectors for kids to play: Residents urge Noida Authority

The DD RWA has also requested for construction of one more floor in the Community CentreBaraat Ghar which is under construction on C 7 plot of Sector 51.The residents body said it also highlighted need for improving and strengthening the cleanliness system in the city during the meeting with the top boss of the Noida Authority.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:46 IST
Need space in sectors for kids to play: Residents urge Noida Authority
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A citizens' body Thursday said it has urged the Noida Authority to provide space in residential sectors for children to play and sought conversion of a vacant commercial plot into a sports facility near Sector 50 in the city.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Development Residents Welfare Association (DD RWA) raised the demands during a meeting with the Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Wednesday.

The DD RWA representatives, including its president N P Singh, also highlighted other problems to Maheshwari and seeking their resolution.

''Among the main points discussed in the meeting was a demand to provide play space for children in all the sectors of Noida,'' DD RWA member Sanjeev Kumar said.

''A letter of request to the CEO with the signatures of more than 1,400 residents for converting the commercial space into sports facility by converting the vacant commercial plot near Sector 50 Mother Dairy into land use. Due to which a hi-tech sports venue will be ready for the children of Sector 50, 49 and 51,'' Kumar said.

He said the Noida Authority has been requested to make a roster for holding meeting in all sectors by senior officials for redressal of the problems of residents regularly.

The authority has also been requested to get fogging and anti-larva spray done twice a week to prevent the problem caused by mosquitoes in the sectors, Kumar, also the general secretary of Sector 51 RWA, said.

"The Noida Authority was also informed about the inconvenience caused to residents of Sector 51 by DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited) for renting out vacant space below Sector 52 station to Rama Banquet Hall without provision of parking space thereby creating traffic congestion within our sector," he added. The DD RWA has also requested for construction of one more floor in the Community Centre/Baraat Ghar which is under construction on C 7 plot of Sector 51.

The residents' body said it also highlighted need for improving and strengthening the cleanliness system in the city during the meeting with the top boss of the Noida Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021