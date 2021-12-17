PM inaugurates mayors' conference in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the All India Mayors' Conference here via video conferencing. As many as 120 mayors from various states are participating in the conference whose theme is 'New Urban India'.

Ahead of the conference, the PMO had said that it has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas.

The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities, it noted.

A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years, the PMO said. An exhibition is also being organised from December 17 to 19 to showcase the key achievements of the government of India and government of Uttar Pradesh in the sphere of urban development.

