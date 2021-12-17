NBCC fined Rs 1 cr for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar: Rai
- Country:
- India
Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has fined the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Rs 1 crore for violating the ban imposed on construction activities to curb air pollution.
The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately, he said.
''On December 3 too, the NBCC was fined Rs 5 lakh for violating the ban at the same site. Now, we have received reports of construction being undertaken at the site at night,'' Rai said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi schools to be closed from tmrw till further orders due to pollution: Gopal Rai
Schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders due to pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
Air pollution: Delhi schools to remain shut till further orders, says Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai writes to Centre for calling meeting of environment ministers of states in NCR in view of pollution.
Pollution: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai urges Centre to call meet of environment ministers of NCR states