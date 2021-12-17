'Draft Regional Plan 2041' proposes to limit NCR region to 100-km radius from Rajghat

The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) in its 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' has proposed to limit the NCR region to 100-km radius from Rajghat in Delhi for more ''focused'' and ''sustainable'' development of the region.

'The Draft Regional Plan 2041' also said that beyond 100 km radius and up to the existing NCR boundary, linear corridors will be developed which will cover areas falling within one km from expressways, national highways, state highways and regional rapid transit system.

This will pave way for focused development of areas falling along these corridors, it said.

'The Draft Regional Plan 2041' was put in public domain on Thursday and suggestions or objections have been invited until January 7 thereafter, it will be notified by the board.

The NCRPB has given in-principle approval to the 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' in its meeting on October 12 this year.

Currently, the NCR spreads to around 150-175 km, covering entire districts, tehsils and their rural areas. But with the approval of Regional Plan 2041, areas beyond 100 km are unlikely to be the main part of the NCR.

''The National Capital Region should primarily be a contiguous circular region of 100 km radius from Rajghat (Delhi). If any tehsil exists on either side of the 100 km delineation, then the decision to include or exclude the whole of the tehsil will be left to the respective state governments,'' the draft regional plan 2041 said.

''Beyond 100 km radius and up to the existing NCR boundary, all notified cities/ towns along with a corridor of 01 km on either side of connecting expressways/ national highways/ state highways/ regional rapid transit system, will be included (in the NCR),'' it added.

The draft plan said the exercise for delineation or revision of NCR boundary is currently underway, but it will come into effect after being notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

According to the Regional Draft Plan 2041, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had conveyed that if any tehsil exists partially within the 100 km radius from Rajghat (Delhi), then the whole of such tehsil should be included in the NCR area.

However, Haryana has conveyed its decision to keep only those tehsils within the NCR, which are covered entirely within the 100 km radius from Rajghat.

The regional plan said there will be no change in NCR in UP Sub-region. The Rajasthan Sub-region of NCR has yet to be worked out.

However, Haryana has conveyed that its total area in NCR may come down to 10546.42 sq km from existing 25,327 sq km in the revised NCR boundaries.

''Haryana has conveyed some tentative details showing that the total area of 14 districts in NCR currently is 25,327 sq km of which area proposed in future NCR as covered within 100 km radius, considering only entire tehsils falling within this radius comes to 10546.42 sq km,'' the draft plan said.

Haryana did not convey details of tehsils proposed for inclusion or exclusion in the revised NCR.

Officials on the board clarified that towns such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonipat, some areas of Meerut and others will remain part of the NCR as they fall under 100 km-radius condition.

The officials explained that after the new regional plan is notified, the NCR will be like a circle with bends and bulges that will also have linear corridors like spikes emerging out of a circle.

Areas beyond 100 km will be out of NCR but if a tehsil is falling partially in the redefined boundary of the NCR, then it will be decided by the respective state if the town will go with NCR or will remain out of it.

''For example, if Rewari is partially falling into redefined NCR boundaries then it will be for the Haryana government to decide if it will be part of the NCR or not,” the official explained.

He added that such exercises will ensure harmonious development of the region.

The draft plan 2041 said Haryana has also conveyed a list of 26 municipal committees, 13 municipal councils and seven municipal corporations which will continue to be part of NCR.

