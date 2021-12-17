Left Menu

8 killed as flash floods devastate northern Iraq

At least eight people have died and more are feared injured amid severe flooding caused by torrential rainfall in northern Iraq, Iraqi officials said on Friday. Muddy waters swept the Daratu, Qushtapa, Shamamk, Zhyan, Roshinbiri and Bahrka districts on Friday morning, flooding streets and homes.

PTI | Irbil | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:09 IST
8 killed as flash floods devastate northern Iraq
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

At least eight people have died and more are feared injured amid severe flooding caused by torrential rainfall in northern Iraq, Iraqi officials said on Friday. Omed Khoshnaw, governor of Irbil province in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, said the deaths occurred primarily in the Daratu district. In comments to local outlet Rudaw, he said seven had died due to the flash flooding and one after a lighting strike. Women and children were feared among the dead, he added. He asked that residents remain home and said the flooding was expected to last for days. Muddy waters swept the Daratu, Qushtapa, Shamamk, Zhyan, Roshinbiri and Bahrka districts on Friday morning, flooding streets and homes.

The scale of the damage and number of casualties is still unclear. Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage'' caused by the flooding, as civil defense teams rushed to the scene and help the wounded and locate the missing. "I've instructed all government agencies to provide immediate support and relief to areas affected," Barzani tweeted. The flooding comes as the Kurdish region copes with a record dry year. Water levels this year at Darbandikhan dam were the lowest in its 65-year history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021