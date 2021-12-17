Left Menu

Greater Noida housing society penalised for not segregating waste

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:32 IST
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Friday penalised a group housing society in the city over alleged mismanagement in waste disposal, officials said.

The action was taken after a GNIDA inspection team, led by public health department in-charge Salil Yadav, found non-segregation of waste at the society in violation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the officials said.

“According to the rules, bulk waste generators like housing societies or educational institutes are required to dispose of the waste on their own. The GNIDA collects and processes only the inert waste which cannot be recycled and that too against a monthly fee,” a GNIDA official said.

“Hence, a penalty of Rs 11,700 was imposed on the Himsagar Society over improper disposal of waste and directed to remit the amount in three working days,” the official said.

Meanwhile, GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan has appealed to all the bulk waste generators to co-operate in keeping Greater Noida clean by proper waste management.

