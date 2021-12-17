Japanese space tourists returning to Earth this Sunday after 11-day stay

Japanese space tourists, Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano, and their commander, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, are preparing for their departure on Sunday, December 19, after an 11-day stay on the International Space Station.

The veteran Roscosmos cosmonaut and the two Japanese spaceflight participants will undock the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft from the Poisk module on Sunday at 6:50 p.m. EST and head for a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan on Monday, December 20, at 10:13 p.m.

The trio of space travellers blasted off to the space station on December 8 and after a six-hour journey, the spacecraft docked to the station's Poisk module. The visitors joined Expedition 66 Commander Anton Shkaplerov and cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos (Russian space agency), as well as NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer.

The Japanese private citizens made their trek into space under a contract between Space Adventures and Roscosmos.

In such an international team the Japanese tourists and their commander, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will stay onboard the International Space Station until December 20. pic.twitter.com/0bQCVHwUb2 — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) December 8, 2021

(To be updated)