Left Menu

Sweden's most endangered Christmas decorations burnt, again

The two straw goats of Gavle, Swedens most endangered Christmas decorations, have gone up in flames after surviving nearly a month on a downtown square.The animals are a beloved Swedish Christmas symbol, dating back to pagan times.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:01 IST
Sweden's most endangered Christmas decorations burnt, again
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The two straw goats of Gavle, Sweden's most endangered Christmas decorations, have gone up in flames after surviving nearly a month on a downtown square.

The animals are a beloved Swedish Christmas symbol, dating back to pagan times. But in what's become a tradition of sorts in Gavle, 163 kilometers (101 miles) north of Stockholm, arsonists early Friday destroyed both — a giant decorative goat made of straw and a smaller sibling.

A suspect in his 40s was detained. Police said the man allegedly had soot on his hands and matched a description given by witnesses, who said the fire started in the small goat before spreading to the big one. Only the metal frames were left standing.

Since Gavle's first straw goat — 13 meters (43 feet) tall and weighing three tons — was erected in 1966, the annual decoration has been burnt or smashed dozens of times, once before it was even finished. The last time arsonists struck was in 2016, but a record four-year period of peace was shattered Friday.

The goat is an ancient Scandinavian Yuletide symbol that preceded Santa Claus as the bringer of gifts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021