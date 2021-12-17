NBCC fined Rs 1 crore for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar: Delhi min Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has fined the National Buildings Construction Corporation Rs 1 crore for violating the ban imposed on construction activities to curb air pollution in the city.

The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately, he said.

''On December 3 too, the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was fined Rs 5 lakh for violating the ban at the same site. Now, we have received reports of construction being undertaken at the site at night,'' Rai said. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), in a notice to NBCC, said its officials conducted an inspection at the site following a media report on Thursday and "it is evident that the construction activity is being done in a clandestine manner in violation of the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Supreme Court".

The CAQM on Friday said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR will continue till further orders with some exceptions. Railway and metro services, airports, interstate bus terminals, national security-related activities, projects of national importance, health care facilities, linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines, and sanitation and public utility projects have been exempted. The CAQM said the exemptions are subject to strict compliance of dust control norms.

