Left Menu

NBCC fined Rs 1 crore for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar: Delhi min Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has fined the National Buildings Construction Corporation Rs 1 crore for violating the ban imposed on construction activities to curb air pollution in the city.The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately, he said.On December 3 too, the National Buildings Construction Corporation NBCC was fined Rs 5 lakh for violating the ban at the same site.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:26 IST
NBCC fined Rs 1 crore for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar: Delhi min Rai
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)
  • Country:
  • India

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has fined the National Buildings Construction Corporation Rs 1 crore for violating the ban imposed on construction activities to curb air pollution in the city.

The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately, he said.

''On December 3 too, the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was fined Rs 5 lakh for violating the ban at the same site. Now, we have received reports of construction being undertaken at the site at night,'' Rai said. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), in a notice to NBCC, said its officials conducted an inspection at the site following a media report on Thursday and "it is evident that the construction activity is being done in a clandestine manner in violation of the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Supreme Court".

The CAQM on Friday said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR will continue till further orders with some exceptions. Railway and metro services, airports, interstate bus terminals, national security-related activities, projects of national importance, health care facilities, linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines, and sanitation and public utility projects have been exempted. The CAQM said the exemptions are subject to strict compliance of dust control norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021