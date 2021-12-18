Left Menu

Family of Orcas make surprise appearance at Rio de Janeiro's beaches

On arriving, they likely encountered the warmer waters off Rio's beaches and decided to spend some time there to rest, to play and to feed. On seeing the whales, standup paddle-board instructor Timothy Richard Parkyn and his two colleagues grabbed their boards and headed out to get a closer look at the unusual visitors.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 18-12-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 00:01 IST
Family of Orcas make surprise appearance at Rio de Janeiro's beaches
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A family of orcas surprised beachgoers in Rio de Janeiro this week, when the black-and-white whales could be seen frolicking in the shallow waters off the city's iconic Ipanema beach. Marcelo Szpilman, a local biologist, said the family of three was likely drawn to the region by a cold current from further south. On arriving, they likely encountered the warmer waters off Rio's beaches and decided to spend some time there to rest, to play and to feed.

On seeing the whales, standup paddle-board instructor Timothy Richard Parkyn and his two colleagues grabbed their boards and headed out to get a closer look at the unusual visitors. Jefferson de Souza, Parkyn's colleague, said they were a little nervous as they paddled over, but it was worth it. "Man, it was an incredible moment, unique," he said. "I don't even know how to explain it, just being among those animals."

Szpilman said there were no reports of orca attacks, and locals should make the most of their brief time with the beautiful beasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year' and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021