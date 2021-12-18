Man who set ablaze panchayat office staff in Kerala dies
- Country:
- India
A man, who set a 22-year-old woman on fire before trying to kill himself at a gram panchayat office here, succumbed to injuries from the burn on Saturday, hospital sources said.
Nandakumar (26), a native of Thikkodi, was under treatment at the hospital with critical burns.
Though the woman was rushed to the hospital after he set her afire by pouring petrol on her, she died.
According to police, Nandakumar attempted to end his life by setting himself ablaze, soon after the incident.
A postgraduate in computer science, the woman joined as a project assistant in the Panchayat only four days ago.
Both hail from the same place and are believed to have known each other for some time, police sources added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Panchayat
- gram panchayat
- Nandakumar
- Thikkodi
ALSO READ
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) partners with gram panchayats in Bokaro for climate action initiatives
MP Panchayat polls to be held in January-February 2022
2,251 candidates in fray for Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad elections in 4 districts of Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Officials told to ensure free, fair panchayat polls
Guj polls: With just 1 candidate in fray, 1,267 gram panchayats become 'fully uncontested'