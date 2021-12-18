Left Menu

Man who set ablaze panchayat office staff in Kerala dies

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-12-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 09:47 IST
Man who set ablaze panchayat office staff in Kerala dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who set a 22-year-old woman on fire before trying to kill himself at a gram panchayat office here, succumbed to injuries from the burn on Saturday, hospital sources said.

Nandakumar (26), a native of Thikkodi, was under treatment at the hospital with critical burns.

Though the woman was rushed to the hospital after he set her afire by pouring petrol on her, she died.

According to police, Nandakumar attempted to end his life by setting himself ablaze, soon after the incident.

A postgraduate in computer science, the woman joined as a project assistant in the Panchayat only four days ago.

Both hail from the same place and are believed to have known each other for some time, police sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021