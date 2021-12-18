Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more
I tried to call him back but he was out of range," Son posted to his 2.9 million Twitters followers late on Wednesday. Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. Omicron multiplies faster in airways, slower in lungs Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.
Deep underground in an exploratory drill hole in a mining region of Australia, scientists have discovered a "marvel of evolution," a remarkably elongated blind millipede possessing the most legs - 1,306, to be precise - of any known animal. The threadlike pale-colored millipede reaches about 3-1/2 inches (95 mm) long and about four-hundredths of an inch (0.95 mm) wide, with a conical head, beak-shaped mouth and large antennae - likely one of its only sources of sensory input because it lacks eyes, scientists said on Thursday.
Ground control to Maezawa: SoftBank's Son speaks to orbiting protege
SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said he spoke by phone to fashion magnate and protege Yusaku Maezawa, who is currently on a trip to the International Space Station. "Maezawa called my mobile but it cut out!! I tried to call him back but he was out of range," Son posted to his 2.9 million Twitters followers late on Wednesday.
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Omicron multiplies faster in airways, slower in lungs
Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. More evidence points to antibody weakness vs Omicron
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SoftBank Group Corp
- SoftBank
- Yusaku Maezawa
- Omicron
- Australia
- Maezawa
- Masayoshi Son
ALSO READ
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in three U.S. states
WRAPUP 15-U.S. steps up fight against Omicron as variant marches across globe
FOREX-Dollar edges higher before U.S. jobs report as Omicron fears ease
Australia records first Omicron community case, authorities hold nerve for now
Australia records first Omicron community case, authorities hold nerve for now