Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 10:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.

Deep underground in an exploratory drill hole in a mining region of Australia, scientists have discovered a "marvel of evolution," a remarkably elongated blind millipede possessing the most legs - 1,306, to be precise - of any known animal. The threadlike pale-colored millipede reaches about 3-1/2 inches (95 mm) long and about four-hundredths of an inch (0.95 mm) wide, with a conical head, beak-shaped mouth and large antennae - likely one of its only sources of sensory input because it lacks eyes, scientists said on Thursday.

Ground control to Maezawa: SoftBank's Son speaks to orbiting protege

SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said he spoke by phone to fashion magnate and protege Yusaku Maezawa, who is currently on a trip to the International Space Station. "Maezawa called my mobile but it cut out!! I tried to call him back but he was out of range," Son posted to his 2.9 million Twitters followers late on Wednesday.

Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Omicron multiplies faster in airways, slower in lungs

Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. More evidence points to antibody weakness vs Omicron

