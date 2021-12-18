Southern Greece rattled by 5.4 tremor, no injuries, damage reported

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.4 rattled parts of southern Greece on Saturday, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The tremor with a depth of almost 58 km (36 miles) occurred at 0516 GMT in the sea between the Peloponnese and the island of Crete, Greece's Institute of Geodynamics reported.

Greek media reported the earthquake was felt from Athens to Crete.

