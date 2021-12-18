Left Menu

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway

A 3.5 km-long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:01 IST
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

Starting near Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway is till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state.

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

The six-lane expressway, which is expandable to eight lanes, will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,230 crore. A 3.5 km-long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021