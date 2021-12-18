Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit northern Italy on Saturday, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said. The quake struck Bonate Sotto, a small town outside the city of Bergamo, at a depth of 26 kilometres (16.16 miles), the INGV said. The Milan fire department said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the city, Italy's second largest, Italian news agency Ansa reported.
The quake struck Bonate Sotto, a small town outside the city of Bergamo, at a depth of 26 kilometres (16.16 miles), the INGV said. It was strongly felt by residents in nearby Milan. The Milan fire department said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the city, Italy's second largest, Italian news agency Ansa reported.
