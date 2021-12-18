Left Menu

Cold wave hits parts of MP, mercury plummets to 4 degrees C at three places

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:35 IST
Cold wave hits parts of MP, mercury plummets to 4 degrees C at three places
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Madhya Pradesh including state capital Bhopal experienced a cold wave on Saturday due to chilly winds coming from the North, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

The lowest minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the state in the districts of Gwalior, Datia and in Nowgaon area of Chhatarpur district, said P K Saha, a senior meteorologist at IMD Bhopal office.

The wave, the result of winds coming from Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand which have witnessed snowfall, was likely to grip isolated places in 14 districts including Sagar and Gwalior over the next three days, he said. Temperatures dropped in isolated pockets of Seoni, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Datia and Gwalior districts during Friday night, Saha told PTI.

Besides Bhopal, Seoni, Dhar and Ratlam districts experienced a ''severe cold day'' while Guna, Rajgarh and the tourist hotspot Khajuraho had a ''cold day'' on Saturday, he said.

As per the IMD, a `cold day' is one when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below and the normal maximum temperature dips by 4.5 degrees Celsius or more.

A day is defined as ''severe cold'' when the normal maximum temperature drops by 6.5 degrees Celsius or more.

The maximum temperature in Bhopal dropped to 19.4 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees less than normal, Saha said.

Ground frost was likely to accumulate at isolated pockets in six districts including Gwalior, Bhind, Chhatarpur and Datia, the official said.

The maximum temperatures in the cities of Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior dropped to 20.0 (8 degrees less than normal), 21.2 (5 degrees less) and 20.7 (4 degrees less) degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior cities was recorded at 11. 7 (1 degree more than normal), 12.0 (1 degree more) and 4.2 (4 degrees less) degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD official said. PTI LAL KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

