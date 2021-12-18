Left Menu

Centre to launch good governance week from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:59 IST
The Centre will launch a nation-wide campaign on Monday for redressal of public grievances and improvising service delivery especially in rural areas as part of good governance week.

A series of programmes are planned by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions during the week to be observed during December 20-25.

There will be a launch of nation-wide campaign for redrssal of public grievances and improvising service delivery titled ‘prashasan gaon ki aur’ on Monday besides the inauguration of exhibition on good governance practices, said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the ministry.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the campaign on Monday.

''The good governance week will start from Monday. A series of programmes are planned highlight various good governance initiatives taken by the Centre during the week. The main theme of the campaign is to take good governance to the rural areas,'' he said.

Programmes on good governance in the Ministry of External Affairs (all missions/posts to participate in virtual conference), ease of living and next phase of reforms for reducing compliance burden, a workshop on Mission Karmayogi and experience sharing workshop by DARPG on best practices initiatives for increasing efficiency in decision making would be organised during the week, the DARPG said.

The week will conclude with the celebration of good governance day at Vigyan Bhawan here on December 25, it said.

December 25th is celebrated as the good governance day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

