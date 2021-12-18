Left Menu

MP: Couple, minor son missing as boat capsizes in Narmada river

A couple and their two-year-old son went missing after a boat carrying them and others capsized in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district on Saturday, an official said. Six of them swam to the bank of the river, while three others, including a 24-year-old man, his 23-year-old wife and their two-year-old son, remained missing, the official said.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:18 IST
MP: Couple, minor son missing as boat capsizes in Narmada river
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their two-year-old son went missing after a boat carrying them and others capsized in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Saturday, an official said. Six others on the board of the boat managed to swim to the river bank. The incident occurred at Banskheda village, nearly 135 km from the Raisen district headquarter, at around 4 pm, Udaipura police station incharge Prakash Sharma said. A total of nine people were travelling in the ill-fated boat. Six of them swam to the bank of the river, while three others, including a 24-year-old man, his 23-year-old wife and their two-year-old son, remained missing, the official said. A search operation is underway to trace them, he said.

The official said divers and boats from Raisen and adjoining Narsinghpur district reached the spot to conduct the search operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021