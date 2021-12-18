Left Menu

BJP worker travelling to PM's rally in Shahjahanpur dies in bus collision

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:04 IST
A 50-year-old BJP worker was killed and eight others injured on Saturday when two buses carrying them to Shahjahanpur rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi collided with each other, police said.

The incident took place on Shahjahanpur - Shahbad Road under Shahbad Kotwali Police Station area here, they said.

According to police, the axle of one of the buses broke when it crossed Shahbad town causing it to come to a sudden halt and the one driving behind it to ram into it.

The injured were rushed to the Community Health Center from where four were sent to Hardoi District Hospital and others were discharged after first aid.

According to City Magistrate Hardoi Sadanand, a booth level worker, Roopram Rajput, died in the district hospital later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

