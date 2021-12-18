Left Menu

Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 18-12-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 23:19 IST
Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms
  • Country:
  • United States

Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred. The remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties, the agency said.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on December 10. Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave':...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks a historic shift; Soccer-Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks a hist...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021