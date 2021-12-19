UP 112 gets over 14,000 'noise pollution' complaints in 2021

The 112 emergency service of the Uttar Pradesh Police responded to over 14,000 complaints of 'noise pollution' across the state this year, at an average of 40 calls per day, according to official data.

More than 36 per cent of such calls were made from just five of the 75 districts with state capital Lucknow leading the chart (1,509), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,095), Ghaziabad (997), Varanasi (857) and Prayagraj (852), the data accessed by PTI, showed.

According to officials, most of the complaints tended to by police response vehicles (PRVs) of 112 were related to disc jockeys playing loud music at night beyond the permissible 10 pm time limit, especially at weddings and parties.

Additional Director General of Police (Uttar Pradesh 112) Ashok Kumar Singh said the helpline service has been campaigning to raise awareness among the public on noise pollution, among other cases, too.

“People getting disturbed due to loud music or noise during non-permissible hours can report the matter at 112,” Singh told PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh 112 is an integrated emergency service for police, fire tenders or ambulances which replaced separate 100, 101 and 102 helplines in 2019.

The data showed that 112 personnel responded to 14,494 events of noise pollution from January 1 till December 17, with 5,310 calls being reported only from the five districts.

Superintendent of Police (UP 112) Ajaypal Sharma said the emergency service has been tending to several complaints of noise pollution in residential vicinities at odd hours due to loud music or construction activities.

“Students preparing for exams also called up 112... The police have been taking appropriate legal action in such cases,” Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)