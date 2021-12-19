Left Menu

Thousands of Santas stage Madrid charity run for volcano-hit La Palma

"You have to try to be careful, especially close to Christmas," said Teresa, taking part with her colleagues, who were all wearing face masks. Thousands of people have been evacuated, at least 2,910 buildings have been destroyed and banana plantations have been devastated on La Palma, an island in the Canaries.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:14 IST
Thousands of Santas stage Madrid charity run for volcano-hit La Palma
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus took part in a charity run through Madrid on Sunday to raise money for people affected by a three-month volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma. Decked out in classic red and white outfits, the runners set off in a flurry of fake snow along the Paseo de la Castellana, a major boulevard through the city center.

Some runners swapped Santa's traditional red trousers for more sporty shorts, while many wore face masks as a coronavirus precaution. "You have to try to be careful, especially close to Christmas," said Teresa, taking part with her colleagues, who were all wearing face masks.

Thousands of people have been evacuated, at least 2,910 buildings have been destroyed and banana plantations have been devastated on La Palma, an island in the Canaries. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began spewing streams of molten lava in September, but scientists said last week the eruption could be coming to an end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021