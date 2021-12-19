Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Fiji – USGS
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:36 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in the ocean near Fiji on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), and centered about 85 km (53 miles) west of the Fiji town of Labasa, the USGS said. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported the quake, but put it at 6.1 magnitude and 40 km (25 miles) deep.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
