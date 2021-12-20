Left Menu

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 11:51 IST
Punjab and Haryana were in the grip of a severe cold wave on Monday, with Hisar recording a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the night temperature continued to hover well below the season's normal at most places in the two states.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording eight notches below normal minimum temperature.

Ambala (5.1 deg C), Narnaul (1.3 deg C), Rohtak (2.6 deg C), Karnal (3.4 deg C), Sirsa (3.2 deg C), Fatehabad (3.1 deg C), Bhiwani (2.5 deg C) also reeled under biting cold while Gurugram recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Moga recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar also experienced the cold weather recording a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab which reeled under piercing cold weather conditions included Faridkot (1.1 deg C) Ludhiana (4.4 deg C), Patiala (3.9 deg C), Barnala (0.9 deg C), Jalandhar (2.6 deg C) and Mohali (4.4 deg C).

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

