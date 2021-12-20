Left Menu

Nagpur coldest in Vidarbha, clocks season's lowest minimum temperature

Residents of Nagpur on Monday woke up to the coldest morning of the present winter season, with a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the Vidarbha region, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for the Vidarbha region on Monday and Tuesday, RMC's scientist Bhavna told PTI.

The minimum temperature here will remain around the same for the next three days, and there is a possibility of the mercury rising after December 23, she said.

Besides Nagpur, various other places in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have also been witnessing cold conditions. On Monday, Amravati recorded the minimum temperature of 8 degrees celsius, Gondia 8.2 degrees Celsius, Wardha 9 degrees Celsius, Bramhapuri 10 degrees Celsius, Buldhana 10.5 degrees Celsius, Akola 11.3 degrees Celsius, Chandrapur 11.4 degrees Celsius, Gadchiroli 11.6 degrees Celsius, and Yavatmal 12.5 degrees Celsius, as per the RMC.

