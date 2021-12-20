Left Menu

Kolkata shivers as mercury dips, Darjeeling coldest at 3.5 degC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:11 IST
Kolkata shivered on Monday as the mercury plummeted to 11.2 degrees Celsius, while Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature in West Bengal at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said that low day and night temperatures will continue for another couple of days in Kolkata, following which there will be a slight thaw.

Kolkata's maximum temperature was 22.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 11.2 degrees Celsius, both of which was four notches below normal, it said.

There will be no major change in the night temperature in West Bengal for the next two days, following which there will be a gradual rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three days.

Sriniketan was the coldest in the plains of the state, recording the lowest temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

The other places which recorded sub-10 degrees Celsius temperatures are Kalimpong (7.5), Purulia (7.5), Panagarh (7.6), Kalaikunda (7.5), Siliguri (8.6), Burdwan (8.6), Cooch Behar (9.3) and Digha (9.6), the weather office said.

