Noida airport project: Centre says UP govt has acquired 52 hectares land for Rs 716 crore to rehabilitate displaced farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:44 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has acquired approximately 52 hectares of land for around Rs 716 crore for the rehabilitation of families that have been displaced due to the Noida international airport project in Jewar, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 25 laid the foundation stone of the airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

''The GoUP has informed that the rehabilitation of the displaced families as a result of Jewar airport project has been carried out in accordance with the provision of Land Acquisition Act, 2013,'' Singh said in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

According to the state government, they have allotted developed plots by creating a new sector equal to 50 percent of the total inhabited area and have ensured that a minimum plot of 50 square meters is allotted to each displaced family, he mentioned. In line with the demand of the 3,074 displaced families, they have been allotted developed plots and the government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP) has made arrangements to provide necessary basic facilities and infrastructural facilities, he noted.

''The GoUP has acquired approximately 52 hectares of land for rehabilitation of the displaced families and incurred an expenditure of approximately Rs 716 crores,'' he said.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International, is building the Noida International Airport.

The airport site is around 70 km from the main Delhi region.

The first phase of the airport is scheduled to be completed and become operational by September 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

