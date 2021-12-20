Intense cold causes crop damage concern in Rajasthan

Intense cold conditions continued to paralyse normal life in Rajasthan where mercury dipped below freezing point at four places on Sunday night. The night temperature was - 1.8 degree celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar), - 0.5 in Sikar and Churu, and -0.1 degrees in Karauli. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday tweeted about taking measures to save crops from frost. ''In the last few days, reports of frost have been received in Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Karauli, Bhilwara and Hanumangarh districts of the state. Crops can be saved from frost damage by applying light irrigation,'' Gehlot tweeted.

''The Agriculture Department has been directed to spread the measure widely among the farmers, and the Energy Department has been directed to ensure adequate supply of electricity to the farmers in these districts,'' he said.

At many other places, the night temperature was below 6 degree Celsius due to cold wave. Alwar, Chittorgarh, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) recorded 1.1, 1.2 and 1.8 degrees, while Anta (Baran), Pilani (Jhunjhunu), and Dabok (Udaipur) recoded 2.8, 3.6, and 3.5 degrees respectively, according to met department. The cold conditions would remain the same during next 24 hours.

